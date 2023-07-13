(WGHP) — A man at the center of a film currently making waves in theaters has apparently left the human trafficking organization that made him famous.

VICE News reporters Anna Merlan and Tim Marchman reported on Thursday that sources say that he is no longer working with Operation Underground Railroad. According to VICE News, Ballard had told at least one donor that he had been “forced out.”

A statement from the non-profit states that the founder of OUR had “parted ways” with the group prior to the release of “The Sound of Freedom,” which has become an unexpected box office hit after being shelved for five years as a result of the Disney and 21st Century Fox merger.

Distributed by Angel Studios, the film portrays a dramatized version of Ballard’s time as an agent working for a division of ICE and the early days of his career as a private human trafficking investigator.

The movie, which had a budget of around $14 million and stars “Passion of the Christ” star Jim Caviezel, has made just under $50 million dollars since its July 4 release. It grossed over $14 million on its opening day, outperforming the newest “Indiana Jones.”

The organization has had a “pay it forward” incentive for tickets, asking people to buy excess tickets so that people can see the film for free.

VICE notes that Ballard had not mentioned stepping away from OUR during his press tour promoting the movie with Caviezel. OUR’s website also does not have an announcement or release about his departure, with a press release dated June 8 referring to Ballard as “Operation Underground Railroad’s Tim Ballard.”

In 2020, a Utah prosecutor opened a criminal investigation into the group. To date, no charges have been filed against them but FOX13 in Utah states that the prosecutor took to social media and “implied a local nonprofit was conducting illegal fundraising efforts by taking credit for arrests made by the Davis County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.”

VICE News reported that “a number of OUR’s claims about its work are dramatically overstated or without clear documentary evidence. People who have volunteered for OUR have raised concerns that it could actually have been creating demand for trafficking victims, by going to foreign countries on undercover “missions” that, at times, have seemed to consist of walking around bars and sex clubs asking for underage girls. The organization’s support for law enforcement has at times been wildly exaggerated and involved OUR taking credit for agencies’ operations after making relatively trivial donations, and its much-touted aftercare program for survivors has at times involved things like placing women with unqualified providers and even fabricating a college graduation ceremony.”

In addition to the group’s spurious, difficult-to-prove claims about their methods and impact on human trafficking victims, Caviezel’s connections to the QAnon conspiracy theory have come to the forefront during the press tour. He was recently seen on Steve Bannon’s podcast discussing the harvesting of adrenochrome, a core tenant of QAnon’s esoteric beliefs, where they allege that a cabal of elites is trafficking children to harvest adrenochrome to use in rituals.

WGHP has reached out to Operation Underground Railroad to confirm VICE News’s reporting on Ballard’s departure.