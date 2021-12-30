Thousands of fans changing plans after Avett Brothers postpone New Year’s Eve show in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of people who were traveling to Greensboro this weekend expecting to see the Avett Brothers live in concert for New Year’s Eve are now having to make other plans.

The band announced Wednesday in a Facebook video that their New Yyear’s Eve show would be postponed due toCOVID-19 concerns.

“Out of concern for the safety of everybody who works at the Greensboro Coliseum and for the band and the crew and you for anyone and everyone who planned on joining us for New Year’s Eve, we have decided to postpone the new year’s eve performance this year,” the band said.

With New Year’s Eve just one day away, many fans are either stuck in North Carolina for the weekend or shelling out more money to change their reservations.

Tori Wade was planning to drive to Greensboro from Missouri. She made it halfway through the 16-hour journey when she and her friend learned the show was canceled.

“I was on about hour seven and half of the drive. We were just almost to Louisville where our first hotel room was booked, and…I think 30 mins outside of the city, we got a text from someone saying ‘oh, no did you see the post,’ and we hadn’t, so we looked and just were like ‘oh, my God. What do we do now?'” Wade said.

The Greensboro hotel she was going to be staying in was unable to give her a full refund so close to her check-in date. Other Greensboro hotels say the announcement has caused several cancellations.

“I’m out about $100 for the hotel. We had VIP tickets…we had all these hotels…everything is just really disappointing.” Wade said.

Tori isn’t alone. Sue Parker and her husband arrived Thursday from Northern Michigan with plans to celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary.

“About five and a half hours into the drive, we started getting the messages on Facebook…but we just figured we’d just roll with it and keep coming, and this is a lot nicer weather than home right now, so we figured we’d just enjoy ourselves and do the best we can.” Parker said.

They decided to keep their reservation and find things to do in Greensboro for the weekend. They traveled 14 hours.

The Avett brothers say they’re working on rescheduling the show and hope to have more information in the coming weeks.