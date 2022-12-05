(WGHP) — Part of Facebook appears to have crashed on Monday morning with pages displaying no posts.

The problem appears to have been resolved as of 12:15 p.m.

According to Downdetector, reports of problems on Facebook began to spike at about 11:47 a.m.

When navigating to certain Facebook pages, users were instead met with an error message that says, “This Page Isn’t Available Right Now. This may be because of a technical error that we’re working to get fixed. Try reloading this page.”

Meta has not publicly addressed the outage.