The Dixie Chicks have changed their name to the Chicks.

The country trio announced the news Thursday on their with a caption that reads “We want to meet this moment.”

The Chicks have updated their social media handles to reflect the name change.

They also released a music video for their new song, “March, March.”

The song is off their upcoming album “Gaslighter” and is a tribute to protests for equality and social issues.

“Gaslighter” will be the Chicks’ first album in nearly 14 years. It will be available July 17.

“Taking the Long Way,” their last album, won a Grammy for album of the year in 2007.