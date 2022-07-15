HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — William “Poogie” Hart, the Grammy-award-winning singer of legendary Philadelphia-based R&B group The Delfonics has died at the age of 77, his son confirmed to TMZ.

The group peaked in popularity during the ’60s and ’70s with classic hits such as “La-La (Means I Love You),” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” and “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide from Love).”

Hart was responsible for the writing, composition and production of most of The Delfonics’ hits.

The group saw a few resurgences in modern media, most notably their songs appearances on the soundtrack to Quinton Tarantino’s 1997 film “Jackie Brown” and in the best-selling video game Grand Theft Auto V.

Hart’s son Hadi says that his father was having trouble breathing and was recently taken to Temple University Hospital where he passed on Thursday after complications from surgery.