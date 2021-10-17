‘The Andy Griffith Show’ actress Betty Lynn dies

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Actress Betty Lynn, most known for her role as Thelma Lou on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ died over the weekend, according to Andy Griffith Museum.

Lynn died after a brief illness on Saturday. She was 95.

She was born Elizabeth Ann Theresa Lynn on August 29, 1926, in Kansas City, Mo. She was raised by her mother.

Lynn’s character on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ was Barney Fife’s girlfriend, Thelma Lou.

“I had seen the Griffith show twice before I went to read for the part,” Betty recalled. “I remember that I laughed out loud—it was so funny. I didn’t do that very often. I thought, ‘Gee, this is really unusual.’”

Lynn was in 26 episodes of ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ which were broadcast between 1961 and 1966 and spanned the show’s first six seasons.