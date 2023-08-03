(WGHP) — As pop star Taylor Swift neared the last of her previously announced dates on “The Eras Tour,” she took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to reveal new dates for 2024.

As of Thursday, Swift has six dates left in 2023, all in Los Angeles at the Sofi Stadium.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” the singer wrote in a post.

The new dates span October and November 2024 and will take place in Florida, Louisiana, Indiana, and Toronto, Canada.

Joining her on these additional dates will be Gracie Abrams, a singer-songwriter who released her debut album, “Good Riddance,” earlier this year. Abrams is currently opening for Taylor Swift at her Los Angeles shows, alongside HAIM with whom Swift previously collaborated with on the song “no body, no crime” off of her 2020 album, “Evermore.”

The full list of Taylor Swift’s new tour dates is included below.

Oct. 18, 2024: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Florida

Oct. 19, 2024: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Florida

Oct. 20, 2024: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Florida

Oct. 25, 2024: Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, Lousiana

Oct. 26, 2024: Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, Lousiana

Oct. 27, 2024: Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, Lousiana

Nov. 1, 2024: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, Indiana

Nov. 2, 2024: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, Indiana

Nov. 3, 2024: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, Indiana

Nov. 14, 2024: Rogers Centre – Toronto, Ontario

Nov. 15, 2024: Rogers Centre – Toronto, Ontario

Nov. 16, 2024: Rogers Centre – Toronto, Ontario

Nov. 21, 2024: Rogers Centre – Toronto, Ontario

Nov. 22, 2024: Rogers Centre – Toronto, Ontario

Nov. 23, 2024: Rogers Centre – Toronto, Ontario

For more information, visit the Tour page of Taylor Swift’s website.