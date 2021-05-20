Tanger Center warns of fake ‘Hamilton’ tickets popping up on Facebook

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is warning people to be on the lookout for fake “Hamilton” tickets.

The Tanger Center said fake pages are popping up on Facebook.

“Single tickets for Hamilton are NOT yet on sale for Tanger Center performances and any pages claiming to have tickets at this time are not authentic,” the Tanger Center said in a Facebook post.

TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com are the only authorized sellers of tickets for Tanger Center shows.

For more information, please visit TangerCenter.com/Hamilton.

