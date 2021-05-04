Tanger Center hoping ‘Hamilton,’ new Broadway schedule will energize Greensboro economy

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the most popular Broadway shows in America will be coming to the Steven Tanger Center in 2022.

“Hamilton” was just added to the Broadway performance schedule.

“It will electrify people to get out, come out, come to a restaurant before the show, go to some place after, get out and energize our economy,” said Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum and the Steven Tanger Center.

The multi-million dollar Tanger Center’s Broadway line-up is now set with shows and dates.

“We are just ready to get back to normal and get people working and enjoyment,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn.

For the last year, the 3,000 seats inside the performing arts center have been empty.

The pandemic closed the curtain on the grand opening.

“We’ve done everything we can to plan and prepare for our guests to come in,” Brown stated.

Brown told FOX8 the plan is to host events at full capacity starting with Wicked Oct. 6.

Mayor Vaughn told FOX8 that 95 percent of the 16,000 season holders kept their subscriptions, eagerly waiting for the return of Broadway.

She is excited about thousands of theater-goers shopping, dining and renting out hotel rooms in the city.

A state-of-the-art air filtration system has been added to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. As for mask rules inside, that is still being discussed.

FOX8 was told staff is working on getting some concerts and other shows in before the Broadway season starts.