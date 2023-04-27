(WGHP) — TMZ is reporting that talk show host Jerry Springer has died.

Springer rose to fame as a controversial, influential figure in daytime television. He hosted the hit syndicated talk show “The Jerry Springer Show” for nearly 30 years.

“It was never a boring moment on the raucous and wild show,” TMZ writes, which was famed for fights the crowds’ iconic chant of “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!”

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 19: TV personality Jerry Springer visits 'Sway in the Morning' on Eminem's Shade 45 Channel at SiriusXM Studio on January 19, 2012 in New York City.

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: TV Host Jerry Springer celebrates the taping of "The Jerry Springer Show" 20th anniversary show at Military Island, Times Square on October 11, 2010 in New York City.

CULVER CITY, CA – AUGUST 01: Talk show host Jerry Springer speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California.

CULVER CITY, CA – AUGUST 01: Talk show host Jerry Springer arrives at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California.

HOLLYWOOD – JUNE 15: Television talk show host Jerry Springer poses in the press room during the 34th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on June 15, 2007 in Hollywood, California.

LOS ANGELES – APRIL 24: Jerry Springer and host Craig Ferguson speak during a segment of "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" at CBS Television City on April 24, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.

FILE – Jerry Springer being interviewed on the set of Daily Pop

Springer had been diagnosed with cancer recently and died in his Chicago home.

Before his time in television, Springer was a politician who ran a failed campaign for U.S. Congress in 1970. He was elected to Cincinnati’s City Council in 1971, and he became the city’s mayor in 1977 for one term.

Beginning in 1991, Jerry Springer’s show went off the air in 2018 and was a huge rating smash throughout the 90s.

Most recently, he appeared on The Masked Singer.