UPDATE: Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56
(WJW) — Musician Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of Smash Mouth, is now at home and entered hospice care after years of battling illness, TMZ reports.
The singer’s manager told the outlet Harwell’s “been struggling with alcohol abuse throughout his life — and now, he’s reached the final stage of liver failure … for which he’d, up until recently, been receiving treatment at a hospital.”
Harwell, who is 56 years old, only has about a week left to live, the manager told TMZ, but he is surrounded by loved ones during this time.
The California band, which Harwell stepped away from a couple years ago following a concerning onstage appearance, is best known for their slew of late-’90s/early-2000s hits, including “Walkin’ on the Sun,” “All Star,” and, of course, their rendition of the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer.”
On top of substance abuse issues, Harwell has reportedly been dealing with multiple heart problems for at least a decade, according to TMZ.
A representative told Vulture, “We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”