UPDATE: Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

(WJW) — Musician Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of Smash Mouth, is now at home and entered hospice care after years of battling illness, TMZ reports.

The singer’s manager told the outlet Harwell’s “been struggling with alcohol abuse throughout his life — and now, he’s reached the final stage of liver failure … for which he’d, up until recently, been receiving treatment at a hospital.”

399574 139: Singer Steve Harwell performs “I”m A Believer” with his band Smashmouth during the 28th Annual Peoples Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center January 13, 2002 in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with the band during a rally celebrating the Los Angeles Angels’ American League West Division Championship baseball title in Anaheim, Calif. Sean Doolittle was just trying to snuff the fires of a Twitter fight between his Oakland Athletics and the band Smash Mouth. Smash Mouth had a role in Doolittle and wife Eireann Dolan getting engaged, offered to play at their wedding and this month helped celebrate the Washington Nationals closer’s second All-Star appearance.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

BROOKLYN, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth performs at 90sFEST Pop Culture and Music Festival on September 12, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 90sFEST)

Harwell, who is 56 years old, only has about a week left to live, the manager told TMZ, but he is surrounded by loved ones during this time.

The California band, which Harwell stepped away from a couple years ago following a concerning onstage appearance, is best known for their slew of late-’90s/early-2000s hits, including “Walkin’ on the Sun,” “All Star,” and, of course, their rendition of the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer.”

On top of substance abuse issues, Harwell has reportedly been dealing with multiple heart problems for at least a decade, according to TMZ.

A representative told Vulture, “We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”