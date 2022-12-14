(WGHP) — A DJ and dancer famous for his work with Ellen Degeneres has died, PEOPLE is reporting.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss died, his wife confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday. He was 40.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison, 34, began. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

NBCS NEW YEARS EVE 2021 — Pictured: Stephen tWitch Boss — (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1671 — Pictured: (l-r) Dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

TODAY — Pictured: Twitch and Myles Frost on Tuesday July 5, 2022 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

ELLEN’S GAME OF GAMES — “The Sound of Musical Chairs” Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Laurel “tWitch” Boss — (Photo by: Mike Rozman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

ELLEN’S GAME OF GAMES — “All I Do Is Twin” Episode 404 — Pictured: (l-r) Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen “tWitch” Boss — (Photo by: Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers//NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

TODAY — Pictured: Twitch on Tuesday July 5, 2022 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Boss was known for being a contestant on MTV’s “The Wade Robinson Project” and “Star Search.” He was a runner up on the 2008 season of “So You Think You Can Dance” and worked as a judge on the show this year.

Boss was a regular fixture on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” as a DJ and was co-executive producer in 2020.

His death is still pending additional investigation, according to PEOPLE, but TMZ’s initial report indicates his death may have been suicide.

Boss is survived by his wife as well as three children.