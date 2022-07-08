(WGHP) — Actor Tony Sirico, who is most well known for his role as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri on “The Sopranos,” has died at 79, according to his costar Michael Imperioli.

Sirico’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

His manager Bob McGowan said he was a “great” and “loyal client” who “would do anything to help people in need.”

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” Sirico’s family said in a statement to Deadline.

Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti alongside Sirico on “The Sopranos,” released the following tribute on social media:

“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i’ve ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”

Sirico, a New York native, is survived by his two children, grandchildren, siblings and many other relatives, his family said.