(KTLA) – Snoop Dogg continues to have his mind on his money, and his money on his mind.

He’s tackled Hollywood, the cannabis industry, breakfast cereal, and now pet accessories.

Snoop Doggie Doggs is the Grammy-nominated-artist’s latest business venture. The pet accessory line includes dog apparel, plush toys, bowls, leashes, and more.

Don’t worry cat lovers, the line isn’t limited to man’s best friend. There is something for feline friends as well.

The items pull “inspiration from Snoop’s lifestyle and encourages pet owners everywhere to spoil their dogs (and cats alike) to live like royalty in their everyday lives,” the announcement read.



Sizes for the apparel range from XS to XL as well as “big dog size” and cost between $14.99 to $99.99. The items will be sold on the Snoop Doggie Doggs website and on Amazon.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., dabbled into this space to make his canine companions match his energy.

“If my dogs ain’t fresh I ain’t fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!” said the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist.

The line is in partnership with SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions, Inc.

“Having worked with Snoop for the better part of two decades, it’s always been about expanding his brand while remaining authentic to his consumers and fans,” said Constance Schwartz-Morini, CEO of SMAC Entertainment. “The launch of Snoop Doggie Doggs is the perfect addition to the Broadus empire.”