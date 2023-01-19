(WGHP) — Singer-songwriter David Crosby died at 81 on Thursday, Rolling Stone reports.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” a statement his wife shared with Variety, read. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us.”

The California native is a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and, in recent years, had released three albums of original material.

Crosby helped shape the sound of rock radio in the 1960s as a member of “Crosby, Stills and Nash” and “The Byrds.”

He was born in 1941 in Los Angeles. In 1964, he joined a band named Jet Set that would later become “The Byrds.”vHe helped the band reinvent folk-rock music with a cover of the Bob Dylan hit “Mr. Tambourine Man” and the original song “Turn Turn Turn.”

He left “The Byrds” in 1967 and helped form “Crosby, Stills and Nash” the following year. The band’s self-titled debut album was released in 1969 and became a hit, leading to a career that spanned decades.

“His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,” his wife’s statement said. “Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Despite his success in the 1970s and 80s, Crosby’s “personal life was marred by heavy drug use,” Rolling Stones reports. He was arrested in Texas in 1982 on drug and weapons charges that led to a five-month prison stay in 1986, according to Variety. He would later undergo liver transplant surgery after years of drug and alcohol abuse.

Crosby resumed touring in the 2000s.