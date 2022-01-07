Sidney Poitier, trailblazing actor and first Black man to win Best Actor Oscar, dies at 94

  • Actors Sidney Poitier and Judy Geeson dancing in front of a crowd in a scene from the film 'To Sir, With Love', filmed at Victoria Barracks in Windsor, England, circa 1967. (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Getty Images)
  • Bahamian American actor Sidney Poitier has his make-up adjusted on the set of 'To Sir, With Love', directed by James Clavell, 16th June 1966. The crew are filming a party scene at Victoria Barracks, Windsor Castle. (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 06: (EDITOR'S NOTE: image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor Sidney Poitier attends the 50th anniversary screening of "In the Heat of the Night" during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26657_003 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)
  • BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 19: Actor Sidney Poitier attends the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation's 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for The Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation)
  • BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 19: Actor Sidney Poitier attends the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation's 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation)
  • Bahamian-American actor and civil rights activist Sidney Poitier (centre) suporting the Poor People's Campaign at Resurrection City, a shantytown set up by protestors in Washington, DC, May 1968. The Poor People's Campaign sought economic justice for America's poor and was organized by by Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. (Photo by Chester Sheard/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Sidney Poitier arrives to the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO/ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ (Photo by ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
  • American actor Sidney Poitier finds himself in a tight spot while filming 'In the Heat of the Night'. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • American film actor Sidney Poitier. Original Publication: People Disc - HK0424 (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
  • 15th September 1980: Sidney Poitier , the American actor and film director. Hollywood's first real black star, his films include 'Something of Value' in 1957, 'Lilies of the Field' in 1963 and 'In the Heat of the Night' in 1967. He directed 'Stir Crazy' in 1980. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
  • CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 09: 39th Life Achievement Award recipient Morgan Freeman (L) and actor Sidney Poitier in the audience at the 39th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Morgan Freeman held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 9, 2011 in Culver City, California. The AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Morgan Freeman will premiere on TV Land on Saturday, June 19 at 9PM ET/PST. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for AFI)

(WGHP) — Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, according to The Independent.

Poitier was the first Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “Lilies of the Field.” He was also known for his roles in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “In the Heat of the Night.”

The Independent reports the news citing Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences describes Poitier as “an esteemed actor and a respected humanitarian.”

The actor was born on Feb. 20, 1927, in Miami and grew up in both the Bahamas and the United States.

He received his first Oscar nomination for his role in “The Defiant Ones” (1958).

Poitier “remains a major inspirational figure among the creative community,” the Academy said.

