CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to the Tar Heel State in 2023.

The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ singer will stop in Charlotte on June 28, 2023, during her Queen of Me tour.

The concert will be held at the PNC Music Pavilion at 7:30 and will take place rain or shine. The PNC Music Pavilion is an outdoor venue, but some reserved seats are under cover.

Tickets range from $185 at the cheapest to $1,263 at the most expensive with VIP packages selling for $676.

Tickets went on sale Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m.

Live Nation released the following statement about the show:

All dates, acts, & ticket prices subject to change without notice.

All tickets are subject to applicable service fees via all points of sale.

Children under 2 are free as long as they don’t take up a seat.