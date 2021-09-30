Shakira attacked by wild boars in Barcelona while with 8-year-old son

Shakira performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Singer Shakira shared on Instagram this week that she was attacked by a couple of wild boars in Barcelona while she was with her 8-year-old son.

The Colombian pop superstar posted a series of Instagram stories Wednesday detailing the boar attack, which happened while she was walking in a park. She said the two animals also snapped up her bag and ran into the woods with it, reported BBC News.

She later recovered the bag, which had been torn.

“Look at how two wild boars which attacked me in the park have left my bag,” she said in a video on her Instagram story. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything.”

According to the BBC, she then looked at her son and said, “Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.”

Wild boars have become a growing problem in Europe, according to BuzzFeed. In 2016, Spanish police received 1,187 phone calls about them.

According to Barcelona’s City Hall website, many wild boars in Collserola, a mountain range in Spain, are no longer afraid of people.

“Some of these animals are getting increasingly bold and can even become aggressive,” according to a statement on the website.