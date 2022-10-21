(WGHP) — Just days after his “Murder, She Wrote” co-star Angela Lansbury died at the age of 96, Ron Masak has died at the age of 86, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 30: (Pictured left to right) Ron Masak (as Sheriff Mort Metzger ), Angela Lansbury (as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher) and William Windom (as Dr. Seth Hazlitt) star in the CBS television detective drama “Murder, She Wrote”. The series premiered on September 30, 1984. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Masak played Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metsger alongside Lansbury’s Jessica Fletcher.

The actor died of natural causes Thursday at a Thousand Oaks hospital.

Lansbury died in her sleep on Oct. 11 at her home in Los Angeles.

According to his IMDB, Masak had more than 120 acting credits. He most recently appeared in “The Last Page of Summer” in 2020 and had two projects in development: “The Curse of the Gorgon,” which is reportedly complete, and “Quigley 2” which is in pre-production.

He first appeared on “Murder, She Wrote” in the 1985 episode “Footnote to Murder.” In total, he was in 40 episodes, up until his final appearance in “What You Don’t Know Can Kill You” in 1996.