(WGHP) — Roger Waters, one of the founding members of the legendary prog rock band Pink Floyd, has issued a statement after a scathing rebuke from Polly Samson, lyricist from the band’s final album and wife of Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour.

“Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching,misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense,” she said in a tweet on Monday.

Waters’ team responded that evening, writing, “Roger Waters is aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him on Twitter by Polly Samson which he refutes entirely. He is currently taking advice as to his position.”

Waters was part of Pink Floyd since the band’s founding in 1965. Gilmour would join the band in 1967. The two would work together on some of the band’s most successful albums including “The Dark Side of the Moon” in 1973 and “The Wall” in 1979. Either Gilmour, Waters or both wrote or co-wrote most of the band’s discography.

Samson is credited as a writer, alongside Gilmour and others, on several Pink Floyd songs, primarily off of the band’s 1994 album “The Division Bell.” Samson also wrote or co-wrote the lyrics to most of the songs off of Gilmour’s 2006 solo album “On an Island” and several songs from his 2015 solo album “Rattle That Lock.”

Waters and Gilmour have long been at odds, with founding drummer Nick Mason telling Rolling Stone that the two were “at loggerheads.”

Gilmour and Mason reunited under the band’s name in 2013 to release “The Endless River,” the band’s first album since 1994. The album used recordings from “The Division Bell” era including the band’s keyboardist and vocalist Richard Wright who died in 2008. Waters was notably absent.

In 2022, Gilmour and Mason reunited again for the single “Hey, Hey, Rise Up!” with Waters again absent. Proceeds from the song were directed toward humanitarian relief following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.