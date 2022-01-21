Rock legend Meat Loaf may have died from COVID-19, TMZ reports

FILE – Singer Meat Loaf performs in support of Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney at the football stadium at Defiance High School in Defiance, Ohio, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012. Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out Of Hell” album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family said on Facebook, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

(WGHP) — Legendary singer Meat Loaf died Thursday at the age of 74.

Friday morning, TMZ reported that Meat Loaf had been diagnosed with COVID-19 recently and had been “seriously ill” prior to his passing.

The singer and actor, real name Marvin Lee Aday (TMZ erroneously has it written as Michael Aday,) had been outspoken about COVID, specifically railing against vaccine mandates, according to TMZ.

No cause of death was given in the announcement of his death on his official Facebook page.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the post said.