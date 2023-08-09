(WGHP) — Rock guitarist Robbie Roberston has died at 80, according to Variety.

He is most well known for his work as a guitarist and songwriter with ‘The Band’ in the 1970s. He also collaborated frequently with Bob Dylan and acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Robertson died in his home in Los Angeles after a lengthy illness, his management said. Jared Levine, who was Robertson’s manager for over 30 years, said:

“Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny. He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel and Seraphina. Robertson recently completed his fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support a new Woodland Cultural Center.” –Jared Levine, Robbie Robertson’s manager