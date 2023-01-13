(WGHP) — The drummer of an iconic ’70s rock band has died.

Robbie Bachman’s older brother Randy, frontman of Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, announced that his younger brother died in a Tweet on Friday.

“Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer!” Randy wrote, paying tribute to his brother.

BTO was known for huge hits like “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business.” They formed in 1973 and performed together on and off throughout the decades. Randy Bachman was also a founding member of the Guess Who.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2014.