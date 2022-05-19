(WGHP) — You can call them Mama Rihanna and A$AP Daddy.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that singer-songwriter/fashion mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child—a boy.

The name of the newborn has not yet been released.

This good news for the couple comes on the tail of bad news less than a month earlier when A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20.

The rapper was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place on Nov. 6, 2021, according to KTLA. Mayers allegedly fired a handgun at another person, injuring them. Mayers then ran away, KTLA reports. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after landing in a private jet at the airport.

Rihanna has not been shy about showing off her baby bump after making the initial announcement with an open pink coat on Jan. 31.

Rihanna previously spoke about how important motherhood is to her in 2019. At her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City, she said, “I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.”