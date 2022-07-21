(WGHP) — Rebecca Balding, known for her roles on ABC sitcom “Soap” and WB fantasy drama “Charmed,” died at 73 on Monday from ovarian cancer, Variety reports.

Her husband, writer-director James L. Conway, says Balding died in Park City, Utah.

She began her career in Chicago on the stage after studying acting at the University of Kansas. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas.

For around three decades, she guest starred in dozens of shows.

She played Carol David in 19 episodes of “Soap” from 1978 to 1980.

She also gained recognition for her work playing Elise Rothman, Alyssa Milano’s boss, in “Charmed.” The show aired from 1998 to 2006.