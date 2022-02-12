Rapper Kodak Black among 3 shot during Justin Bieber afterparty, reports say

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Kodak Black attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL)

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 23: Kodak Black attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL)

LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — Rapper Kodak Black was among three people who were shot when gunfire erupted at a party hosted by singer Justin Bieber, according to TMZ.

The 24-year-old rapper’s injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.

According to TMZ, Bieber performed at the Pacific Design Center on Friday night. After, Los Angeles restaurant and lounge The Nice Guy hosted a party which was attended by Bieber and other celebrities, such as Drake and Leonardo DiCaprio.

FOX News reports that a fight broke out outside the restaurant just before 3 a.m.

A 60-yer-old man and a 19-year-old man were also shot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter