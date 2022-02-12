Rapper Kodak Black among 3 shot during Justin Bieber afterparty, reports say

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 23: Kodak Black attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL)

LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — Rapper Kodak Black was among three people who were shot when gunfire erupted at a party hosted by singer Justin Bieber, according to TMZ.

The 24-year-old rapper’s injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.

According to TMZ, Bieber performed at the Pacific Design Center on Friday night. After, Los Angeles restaurant and lounge The Nice Guy hosted a party which was attended by Bieber and other celebrities, such as Drake and Leonardo DiCaprio.

FOX News reports that a fight broke out outside the restaurant just before 3 a.m.

A 60-yer-old man and a 19-year-old man were also shot.