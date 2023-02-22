(WGHP) — An interesting new series is coming to Netflix for die-hard fans of football.

“Quarterback” is a new docu-series that will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at an NFL football season through the eyes of the quarterback.

The series will follow Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings star Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota.

The three quarterbacks wore microphones for the entire 2022 season and were followed on and off of the field.

Fans will have access to everything from inside of the huddle to inside the home and family life of the three signal callers.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family. From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.” Patrick Mahomes

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning’s entertainment company, Omaha Productions, helped create the series.

“Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs. Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB.” Peyton Manning

The series will premiere in the summer of 2023.