(WGHP) — A WWE legend announced his retirement from the sport Friday.
Paul Michael Levesque, better known as in the wrestling world as Triple H, 53, announced his retirement from in-ring competition in an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s “First Take.”
The WWE tweeted the announcement as well. Triple H has been wrestling with the WWE since the mid-90s, winning his first championship in 1999.
Triple H is one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history.
“From co-founding the iconic D-Generation X to shepherding future main-eventers Randy Orton and Batista toward WWE greatness, he’s been a staple of the WWE for decades,” the article reads.
He was inducted into the WWE Hall of fame in 2019.