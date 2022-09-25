(WGHP) — Post Malone postponed his concert at the TD Gaden in Boston on Saturday night as he continues to recover from a rib injury.

Malone suffered the injury while performing in St. Louis on Sept. 17 when he tripped and fell into a hole on stage meant for lowering an instrument into.

In a video message posted on Twitter the day after, he said the fall, “got me pretty good.” He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

Malone also apologized to fans who did not get to experience a full show.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”

His manager Dre London took to Instagram that same day to say Malone bruised his ribs in the fall.

Malone’s recovery however appears to still have not progressed far enough for him to perform as Saturday night’s show in Boston was canceled.

Malone took to Instagram to lament the cancellation and apologize to fans stating:

“Boston, I love y’all so {expletive} much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4:00 p.m. and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different then it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so {expletive} sorry. Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I’m so {expletive} sorry, I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry. -Love, Austy” Post Malone’s comments on the cancelation via his Instagram story

Malone’s next appearances on his tour are currently scheduled for Tuesday in Cleveland and Wednesday in Pittsburgh. There is no word on if those tour dates will be rescheduled at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.