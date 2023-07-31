(WGHP) — An iconic comedian has died.
According to the official Facebook page for Paul Reubens, the comedian known best as Pee-Wee Herman, died Sunday night.
“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit,” the post reads.
Reubens got his start as an improv comic with The Groundlings before starting his Pee-Wee Herman show in the early 80s, the sold-out live show turned into a cult smash, with a special on HBO, several movies and a television series. In 1991, he made the news for an indent exposure arrest.
In 2016, Reubens co-wrote and starred in a Netflix original film “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday,” reprising his role as Pee-wee.
Reubens was 70 years old. His cause of death was not immediately available.