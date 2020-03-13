‘Onward’ is a beautiful tribute to brotherly love — and Dungeons & Dragons

Pixar never ceases to amaze.

The same studio that created timeless animated masterpieces like “Toy Story,” “Monsters Inc.” and “WALL-E” did it again with 2020’s “Onward.”

Ian and his older brother Barley lost their dad when they were young but, on Ian’s 16th birthday, he discovers that there might be a way to see him one more time.

Beautifully bringing together the talents of Tom Holland as Ian and Chris Pratt as Barley, “Onward” is a tender story of brotherly love nestled in an action-packed, thrilling story of adventure.

Some might call it low-hanging fruit. The profundity of sibling relationships sold well for Disney with “Frozen,” so I understand why some viewers may roll their eyes at another animated movie about siblings coming together. That’s a fair complaint.

But the fact that sibling stories have been told before doesn’t make “Onward” any less relevant, meaningful and important — especially when we’re talking about men learning to be emotionally vulnerable in a culture that more often than not doesn’t offer room for that kind of vulnerability.

And this story has never been told quite like this.

“Onward” takes your classic fantasy and turns it on its head by placing elves and unicorns and manticores into an otherwise-mundane, surprisingly familiar world of cars, high school and routine.

The movie is heavily inspired by the beloved roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons and fantasy. In full disclosure, I play D&D so I do come to the movie with that positive bias!

As a genre, fantasy tends to fall into one of two camps. Either it’s overly serious, like the latest “Hobbit” movies or “Lord of the Rings,” (No offense to either trilogy!) or it’s painfully dull (just about every other fantasy movie).

“Onward” manages to use fantasy as a context to awaken nostalgia for the games of our youth without letting its message feel kitchy or tired. It’s sincere, and it uses fantasy to tell a bigger story.

I highly recommend this movie, and, if you have an older brother like I do, you may want to bring the tissues.

I give “Onward” a full 10 out of 10 pairs of pants.

