GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast’s newest video is a really big bang, in more ways than one. It’s just as crazy and unique as the rest.

MrBeast looking for 8-year-old megafan scammed by prank

The video starts with a train heading straight for a giant pit while he talks about the other experiments he will do in the video. The train is the grand finale.

The first experiment in the video is filling a house with over 100,000 fireworks. The idea is to set them all off with crash test dummies inside to see if it was even possible to survive.

MrBeast becomes first person to reach million followers on Threads

The following experiment was a tug-of-war between a real military tank and two school buses with a huge pit in between. Which one fell into the pit? Click here to find out.

New Chrome extension lets you put MrBeast’s face on any video

Next is $50,000 stashed in a glass box with thousands of pounds of TNT surrounding it. MrBeast finds a person named Will, giving him his credit card. MrBeast tells him to go spend however much on tools and supplies to protect the large amount of cash. Whatever is left over, Will can keep.

MrBeast says he has a ‘mental breakdown’ every other week

While Will buys his supplies, they move to a different experiment where they strap 10 engines to a car to see how far it will fly. It flew so hard and so fast, it left a crater in the road.

From obese to beast: MrBeast shares inspiring weight-loss story

Will ends up taking multiple days to build his protection around the $50,000, taking it a little more seriously than MrBeast thought. So, MrBeast says if he can double the TNT, he’ll double the money.

Best of MrBeast: Could you give away 40 cars in 24 hours?

After making this deal, Will gets to work building more protection. How much money was he able to protect and save? Click here to find out.

Then there’s the finale with the train. Suffice to say, you’ve probably never seen anything like this before.

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick