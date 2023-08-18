GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Fans of surly and irreverent comedy have an event in a couple of months to look forward to.

Actor, comedian and woodworker Nick Offerman, who is best known as Ron Swanson on NBC’s “Parks & Recreation” is coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro.

His stand-up tour “Nick Offerman: LIVE!” is set to stop in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for ticket information.

Offerman appeared as Forest in “Devs,” which is a limited series from writer-director Alex Garland that aired on FX, Karl Weathers in the FX series “Fargo” and Uncle Milty in “Pam and Tommy” on FX/Hulu.

He also voices Beef Tobin in the FOX animated series “The Great North” and received critical acclaim for his performance as Bill in the HBO adaptation of “The Last of Us.”

You can see him on NBC’s “Making It” where he serves as co-host and executive producer.