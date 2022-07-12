(WGHP) — Busisiwe Lurayi, star of South African Netflix series “How to Ruin Christmas,” has passed away at 36, according to a statement released by her family.

Her family says her cause of death is unknown at this time.

Outside of her work with Netflix, she had a role in the South African series “Wild at Heart” and guest-starred on “ER.”

The full statement is provided below:

“We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday 10.07.2022 by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report. We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news. We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as it has been made available.”