Netflix releases trailer for Selena Quintanilla series chronicling rise of Tejano superstar

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – On Monday, Netflix released the first trailer for its new drama, “Selena: The Series,” a dramatized series following the origins and rise of Tejano music superstar Selena Quintanilla in the 1990s.

Often referred to as the “Queen of Tejano Music,” Selena rose to fame with Spanish language music in the early-mid 90s before breaking into American English music with her crossover album, “Dreaming of You” in 1995.

Selena’s groundbreaking career was cut short early after she was murdered in a Corpus Christi motel on March 31, 1995, by her friend and the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar.

The murder was international news and catapulted Selena’s name and music to even wider audiences. At the time, her death and its tragic impact on Latin music was compared to the untimely deaths of musicians like John Lennon.

A feature film, titled “Selena,” was released in 1997—grossing over $35 million and launching a then relatively unknown Jennifer Lopez to stardom.

Selena, known for chart-topping hits like “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “Como La Flor,” and “Dreaming of You,” has continued to influence artists of all generations, including contemporary artists like Beyoncé, Kacey Musgraves and Drake.

“Selena: The Series” was executive produced by several of Selena’s family members and stars 30-year-old actress Christian Serratos as Selena. The show premieres on Netflix on December 4.

