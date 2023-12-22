GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A former Aggie has a featured role in a huge 2023 movie release.

North Carolina A&T said in a release that one of their alumnus, a former Mister A&T and Mister HBCU, Reginald N. Johnson, class of 2013, will appear in one of the biggest movie releases of the year, the 2023 movie musical reimagining of the 1985 classic “The Color Purple.”

NC A&T writes that Johnson “shines” in the final scene of the film as the principal dancer during a reprise of the song “The Color Purple,” sung by one of the film’s main stairs, High Point native and “American Idol” contestant Fantasia.

“[The movie was] a very spiritual environment. It was a testament to the director [Blitz Bazawule] and the precedent that he set for this reimagined version,” said Johnson. “Fantasia is a huge inspiration for me, especially from her time on [American] Idol to all the work she is doing now. Growing up in North Carolina, she’s just an inspiration.”

Johnson performed in a stage version of “The Color Purple” during his time at NC A&T and he’s not the only performer in the movie with ties to the university, as Taraji P. Henson attended A&T, though she graduated from Howard University.

“This isn’t the only connection A&T shares with the upcoming movie. During the university’s 2023 Homecoming, Oct. 29 – Nov. 4, a team from film distributor Warner Bros recorded with the A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine (BGMM) and included the band in a special trailer featuring A&T and 10 other HBCUs. BGMM also performed “Push the Button” from the movie soundtrack during halftime at the Greatest Homecoming on Earth,” NC A&T writes in their release. “Additionally, the current Mister and Miss North Carolina A&T, Marcus Scott Jr. and Torree Theodore, respectively, were selected to attend the movie’s purple carpet premiere.”

“The Color Purple,” based on the novel by Alice Walker, also stars Whoopi Goldberg, Hallie Bailey, Ciara, Colman Domingo, David Alan Grier, Jon Batiste, Louis Gossett Jr. and many more.