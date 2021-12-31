‘National treasure’: Celebrities share reactions across social media to death of Betty White

(WGHP) — Celebrities are reacting across social media to the death of Betty White on Friday.

The iconic actress and comedian died, just weeks before her 100th birthday, according to her agent.

William Shatner and George Takei, who played Captain Kirk and Hikaru Sulu on “Star Trek” respectively, shared messages of condolence.

Saddened to hear that @BettyMWhite has passed. I loved her comedic wit and endearing charm. She definitely was a sweetheart to the world and a gift to the entertainment world. 😔 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 31, 2021

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

LeVar Burton, who starred in Star Trek: The Next Generation as Commander Geordi La Forge and has recently appeared on “Jeopardy!” said “we have lost one of the best humans ever!”

Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021

Actor Ryan Reynolds had a lighthearted “feud” with Betty White over tabloid headlines.

“The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret,” Reynolds said.

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

Henry Winker, most well known for his portrayal of Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on “Happy Days,” said he is thankful for Betty White’s humor.

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres also posted on Friday, saying she’s grateful for every second she got to spend with Betty White.

What an exceptional life.



I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.



Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

Actresses Viola Davis and Reese Witherspoon also took to Twitter to share messages of remembrance.

RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings ❤️❤️❤https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021

So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh! https://t.co/iOkmHLrW21 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 31, 2021

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told PEOPLE in a statement on Friday. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

White was best known for her work on sitcoms, including her Emmy-winning portrayals of Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.”