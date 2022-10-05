(WGHP) — If you’re looking for quality Halloween entertainment, we’ve got you covered. Plenty of new spooky content is coming to Netflix just in time for Halloween, but there are also new dramas, reality shows and documentaries on the way if you’re not a fan of horror movies.

October 4

Spiritfarer – Game

Nailed it! Baking Bash – Game

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester – Stand-Up Comedy

October 5

Togo – Film (Drama)

Jumping from High Places – Film (Comedy/Drama/Romance)

The Fight For Justice: Paolo Guerrero – Series (Drama)

Nailed it! Halloween – Reality Series

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – Film (Drama)

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave – Documentary Film

Bling Empire – Reality Series

October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes – Documentary Series

Man on Pause – Series (Comedy/Drama)

Luckiest Girl Alive – Film (Drama)

Glitch – Series (Thriller/Mystery/Comedy/Sci-Fi)

The Redeem Team – Documentary Film

The Midnight Club – Series (Horror/Mystery/Drama)

Derry Girls – Series (Comedy)

Old People – Film (Horror)

The Mole – Reality Series

October 10

Spirit Rangers – Kids Series

October 11

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever – Stand-Up Comedy

Island of the Sea Wolves – Documentary Series

October 12

Belascoaran – Series (Comedy/Thriller/Action/Mystery)

October 13

Someone Borrowed – Film (Romance/Comedy)

Exception – Series (Thriller/Mystery/Anime/Sci-Fi)

The Watcher – Series (Thriller/Mystery)

The Playlist – Series (Drama)

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal – Documentary Series

October 14

Everything Calls for Salvation – Series (Drama)

The Curse of Bridge Hollow – Film (Fantasy/Comedy)

Take 1 – Documentary Series

Holy Family – Series (Drama)

October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy – Stand-Up Comedy

Unsolved Mysteries – Documentary Series

October 19

Notre-Dame: La Part Du Feu – Series (Drama)

Love is Blind 3 – Reality Series

The School for Good and Evil – Film (Fantasy)

October 21

Descendant – Documentary Film

From Scratch – Series (Romance/Drama)

Barbarians II – Series (Adventure/Action/Drama)

20th Century Girl – Film (Romance/Drama)

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale – Kids Series

October 25

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – Series (Horror/Mystery)

October 26

The Good Nurse – Film (Thriller/Drama)

Robbing Mussolini – Film (Action/Drama)

October 27

Cici – Film (Drama)

Dubai Bling – Reality Series

Beyond the Universe – Film (Romance/Drama)

October 28

If Only – Series (Drama/Romance)

All Quiet on the Western Front – Film (Drama)

Drink Masters – Reality Series