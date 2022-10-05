(WGHP) — If you’re looking for quality Halloween entertainment, we’ve got you covered. Plenty of new spooky content is coming to Netflix just in time for Halloween, but there are also new dramas, reality shows and documentaries on the way if you’re not a fan of horror movies.
October 4
Spiritfarer – Game
Nailed it! Baking Bash – Game
Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester – Stand-Up Comedy
October 5
Togo – Film (Drama)
Jumping from High Places – Film (Comedy/Drama/Romance)
The Fight For Justice: Paolo Guerrero – Series (Drama)
Nailed it! Halloween – Reality Series
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – Film (Drama)
The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave – Documentary Film
Bling Empire – Reality Series
October 7
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes – Documentary Series
Man on Pause – Series (Comedy/Drama)
Luckiest Girl Alive – Film (Drama)
Glitch – Series (Thriller/Mystery/Comedy/Sci-Fi)
The Redeem Team – Documentary Film
The Midnight Club – Series (Horror/Mystery/Drama)
Derry Girls – Series (Comedy)
Old People – Film (Horror)
The Mole – Reality Series
October 10
Spirit Rangers – Kids Series
October 11
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever – Stand-Up Comedy
Island of the Sea Wolves – Documentary Series
October 12
Belascoaran – Series (Comedy/Thriller/Action/Mystery)
October 13
Someone Borrowed – Film (Romance/Comedy)
Exception – Series (Thriller/Mystery/Anime/Sci-Fi)
The Watcher – Series (Thriller/Mystery)
The Playlist – Series (Drama)
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal – Documentary Series
October 14
Everything Calls for Salvation – Series (Drama)
The Curse of Bridge Hollow – Film (Fantasy/Comedy)
Take 1 – Documentary Series
Holy Family – Series (Drama)
October 18
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy – Stand-Up Comedy
Unsolved Mysteries – Documentary Series
October 19
Notre-Dame: La Part Du Feu – Series (Drama)
Love is Blind 3 – Reality Series
The School for Good and Evil – Film (Fantasy)
October 21
Descendant – Documentary Film
From Scratch – Series (Romance/Drama)
Barbarians II – Series (Adventure/Action/Drama)
20th Century Girl – Film (Romance/Drama)
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale – Kids Series
October 25
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – Series (Horror/Mystery)
October 26
The Good Nurse – Film (Thriller/Drama)
Robbing Mussolini – Film (Action/Drama)
October 27
Cici – Film (Drama)
Dubai Bling – Reality Series
Beyond the Universe – Film (Romance/Drama)
October 28
If Only – Series (Drama/Romance)
All Quiet on the Western Front – Film (Drama)
Drink Masters – Reality Series