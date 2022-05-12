(WGHP) — Rock band “My Chemical Romance” has released their first new song in eight years ahead of an extensive reunion tour.

“The Foundations of Decay” follows 2014’s “Fake Your Death,” which was originally written for the band’s canceled fifth album.

“Fake Your Death” was included on a greatest hits compilation called “May Death Never Stop You.” The band has not said whether “The Foundations of Decay” will appear on a new album.

“My Chemical Romance” reunited in 2019 after breaking up in 2013.

They have only played one reunion show since their reunion but kick off a 2022 tour next week.

They will be in Raleigh on Aug. 26.

You can listen to the new song here.