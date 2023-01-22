GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This may be one of MrBeast’s most dangerous ideas yet.

The Greenville resident gives contestants an hour to get out of 10 escape rooms that contain harder obstacles in each.

Each level is designed as something extremely creative. In MrBeast fashion, one involves real goats and interacts with real snakes.

The contestant received a hint to escape one of the rooms, but it costs him $5,000. But did he make it all the way out?

