LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WNCT) — MrBeast’s latest viral video is going to the dogs.

Greenville’s own Jimmy Donaldson was recently in Loxahatchee Groves, Fla., not too far north of Miami, for his latest YouTube video, which was released Saturday. In the video, he and the gang work to help find new homes for 100 stray dogs that were abandoned or at kill shelters.

To make it all happen, he set up a place for each of them to stay through Big Dog Ranch Rescue until people came to adopt them. He hired trainers, walkers and others dedicated to helping those who came to find a dog they could carry home. He even spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on a campaign throughout Florida, part of 100dogs.org, to advertise the event and to get people to come and adopt the dogs.

Those who were ready to adopt were put through background checks on the site to make sure the dogs were going to loving homes. You got to see Nugget, Charlie, Brownie, Penny, Rocky and many others go home to new families. The whole process was recorded on multiple cameras and were overseen by numerous TVs that the guys used to have some fun with MrBeast and even actor Dave Bautista, who came by to offer his support and help.

Along the way, every dog adopted came with free pet food for life from Jinx and free pet insurance for life from Spot.

There are some touching moments where dogs are united with their new owners. We even see one woman get $10,000 because she’s adopted dogs before and a story about how one dog named Buffett, who was without one leg, got adopted.

Watch and see how each of these pups got to go home and how rewarding it became for all involved.

