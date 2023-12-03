GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’ve probably been somewhere and said to yourself or someone you know that “you could stay here forever.”

Greenville resident MrBeast put that challenge to the test with one guy, paying him $10,000 for every day he lives in a fully-stocked grocery store. It sounds pretty easy but there were a lot of challenges thrown at “Alex,” not only from MrBeast but also from himself.

That means for every 10 days Alex stayed there without leaving the building, he’d get $100,000. Sounds easy, right? Well, MrBeast didn’t make it that way. Alex couldn’t just sit around and wait for the grocery cart of money to roll in each day. No, he had to work for it.

After the first day at “Beast Grocery,” which was a former Safeway store at a location we haven’t quite figured out yet, MrBeast gave Alex the rest of the details of the contest. He had to come up with $10,000 worth of items in the store to “sell back” to MrBeast each day. When he did, he got his $10,000 and the process started all over the next day.

So, while the cameras rolled, Alex went through the process each day of putting together the right amount of groceries to exchange for the money. In turn, MrBeast gave the groceries away to places that needed it. That included:

Day 2: Electronics and TVs

Day 3: Dog food

Day 5: Produce

Day 6: Diapers

Day 10: More TVs and stuff he found in the back room

Day 11: Clothes

The list goes on and on.

Along the way, Alex proved himself to be very resourceful. He built a shower and found a way to do laundry. All the while, MrBeast stayed busy himself, filming a video where he was stranded on an island (future video coming for us to watch?) and recorded his now-famous video where he built 100 wells for drinking water in Africa.

The rest of the video is pretty dramatic as we watch Alex rack up the dough while finding things to “sell back” to MrBeast. That included bottled water, toilet paper, dedorant, Goldfish crackers and even greeting cards ($10,000 worth? wow).

At one point, MrBeast even posted a message on X that now makes sense.

“I messed up.. I bought a random grocery store and told a random person I’d give him $10,000 everyday he lives in it and it’s been weeks and he shows no signs of ever leaving. I’m gonna go broke.”

A grocery store has a lot of things in it and Alex proved many times that he could make the most of his experience. He got a forklift to help along the way, built a race course for a go-cart and even found a swimming pool to put up.

There were a lot of twists in the video, including the power going out and a visit from his family. Watch the video, find out how long he lasted and enjoy it yourself. We sure did.

