Movies return to the big screen in Lexington with pop-up drive-in theater

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Movies are back on the big screen in Lexington, in a nice old-fashioned manner.

The Cinema 8 in Lexington has been closed down due to covid-19 since March, but starting Friday night there will be a movie showing on an outdoor screen as a drive-in.

The theater painted a large section of the wall on the back of their building in the parking lot with white paint for the screen.

They moved the digital movie projector to the outside location and this evening they are playing the new release “Unhinged,” starring Russell Crowe.

The movie starts at 8:55 p.m. and there will be showings every night of the week except Monday.

It is $15 per car and popcorn and drinks will be available as you drive into the lot.

It is located on Talbert Boulevard in Lexington.