More tickets available for tonight’s John Michael Montgomery concert at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds moments after governor lifts capacity limit

TWIN LAKES, WI – JULY 26: Singer/Songwriter John Michael Montgomery performs at Country Thunder – Day 4 In Twin Lakes, Wisconsin on July 26, 2015 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — With capacity limits newly lifted, Friday night’s concert at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is getting bigger.

On Friday, the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will host John Michael Montgomery with Whiskey Foxtrot.

In getting ready for the show, the fairgrounds expected capacity limits to remain in place, so with only 743 seats available, the concert sold out.

By Friday afternoon, however, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that capacity limits and social distancing requirements are lifted “effective immediately.” The governor also lifted the face mask mandate in most settings.

Moments after the news broke, the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds announced that limited tickets became available per the governor’s announcement.

“We will still have a socially distant show as promised,” the fairgrounds said.

Despite Cooper’s changes, the City of Winston-Salem still requires a face covering at all times for anyone over the age of 4 at all public facilities, including the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.