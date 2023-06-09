(WGHP) — Actor Mike Batayeh, best known for his role in the hit TV series “Breaking Bad,” has died at the age of 52, according to TMZ.

Batayeh, a Detroit native, played Dennis Markowsi, the manager at Gustavo Fring’s Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat. He appeared in three episodes in 2011 and 2012.

Batayeh’s family told TMZ that the actor died of a heart attack in his sleep at his home in Michigan on June 1. He had no known heart issues.

In a statement, his family said, “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

Batayeh appeared on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “The Shield,” “Sleeper Cell” and “Touch,” according to his IMDB. He co-starred in the movies “American Dreamz,” “Gas,” “AmericanEast” and “You Don’t Mess With The Zohan.” He starred in “Detroit Unleaded.”