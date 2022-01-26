‘Melrose Place’ actor Morgan Stevens dies at 70, TMZ reports

FAME -- Season 3 -- Pictured: Morgan Stevens as David Reardon -- Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank

(WGHP) — Morgan Stevens, the television actor most known for his role on “Melrose Place,” died at 70 on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

Stevens reportedly died at his home after not being seen or heard from in multiple days.

A neighbor called police to perform a wellness check, and Stevens was found in his kitchen. He was then pronounced dead.

Police say he most likely died of natural causes, and foul play is not suspected.

Stevens played David Reardon on the show “Fame” for two seasons and was also a recurring character on “Melrose Place” and “A Year in the Life.”

He played Nick Diamond on “Melrose Place.”

