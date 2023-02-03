(WGHP) — Acclaimed actress Melinda Dillon died last month at 83, according to an obituary posted by the Neptune Society.

The Oscar and Tony-nominated actress died on Jan. 9. Her cause of death has not been released at this time.

She was most well known for her roles as Mother Parker in 1983’s “A Christmas Story” and Jillian Guiler in 1977’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” which was directed by Steven Spielberg.

She earned an Oscar nomination for supporting actress for her roles in “Close Encounters…” and 1981’s “Absence of Malice” and a Golden Globe nomination for her debut as an actress in 1976’s “Bound for Glory.”

She also appeared in 1987’s “Harry and the Hendersons,” 1990’s “Captain America” and 1999’s “Magnolia.”

Dillon was born in Hope, Arkansas, on Oct. 13, 1939, and raised in Cullman, Alabama. She graduated from high school in Chicago after spending four years in Germany. She married Richard Libertini. The two divorced in 1978.

She is survived by her son Richard Libtertini Jr.