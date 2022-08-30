GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Alan Jackson is on his last tour. Mary J. Blige follows him. That’s in the middle of the Central Carolina Fair, after a reptile festival and before the tacos and margarita festival. You can also toss in Mean Girls, Blue’s Clues, hockey and George W. Bush.
If you are looking for something to entertain you other than college and pro football during the days when summer melts into fall, the major facilities across the central swathe of North Carolina have plenty of options for September.
We would be remiss, too, if we didn’t mention that great, free music celebration, The North Carolina Folk Festival, will take over downtown Greensboro on Sept. 9-11 with some 18 performers across various venues. George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic headlines, but you have plenty of variety on the schedule.
The Central Carolina Fair is a two-weekend affair at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, when midway rides, games and calorie-infested treats take over the parking lot on Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 14-18.
There’s also the Greensboro Fall Home Show that first weekend (Sept. 9-10), which is when Jackson rides into town (Sept. 10).
Jackson, who three times has been named Entertainer of the Year by the Country Music Association and twice has won Grammy awards, is calling this the “Last Call: One For the Road.” Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which affects his balance, had caused him to stop touring a few years ago. This is one last appearance.
Blige arrives on Sept. 17 with her hip-hop show for the next stop on her tour. Blige has won nine Grammy awards, four American Music Awards and 10 Billboard Awards. She also will be performing at the Spectrum Centre in Charlotte on Sept. 21.
We will let you figure out your taste for reptiles and margaritas and homes, but over at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, “Mean Girls” arrives for a 5-day run, Sept. 13-18. This is a musical based on the movie and built on a book by actor Tina Fey.
Bush, the 43rd president, will be at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem as the first guest for Wake Forest University’s Face to Face Speaker Forum. He will share the stage on Sept. 14 for a conversation with presidential historian Jon Mecham. Bush also is a published artist, if you didn’t know.
Otherwise, there are a few noteworthy appearances next month:
- The Temptations and The Four Tops will bring Motown to the Durham Performing Arts Center on Sept. 9
- The rodeo stops at the Joel Coliseum that weekend, Sept. 9-11, too.
- The Carolina Hurricanes return to the ice against the Stanley Cup runners-up, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in their exhibition opener on Sept. 27.
- And “Blue’s Clues” will bring its cartoon fun to the Tanger Center on Sept. 25.
It all starts Friday with the Green Queen Bingo in Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Here’s a deeper list of events, with links to sites where you can learn about times and tickets and other information.
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
1021 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
Sept. 2: Green Queen Bingo, at Piedmont Hall
Sept. 3-4: Repticon, at Special Events Center
Sept. 9-10: Greensboro Fall Home Show, at Special Events Center
Sept. 9-11, 14-18: Central Carolina Fair, in the parking lot
Sept. 10: Alan Jackson, in Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 17: Mary J. Blige, in Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 24: Greensboro taco and Margarita Festival, at White Oak Amphitheatre
Sept. 24: Lil Durk & Friends, in Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 30: Los Tigres Del Notre, in Greensboro Coliseum
For more information, visit the Greensboro Coliseum’s website.
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
300 North Elm St., Greensboro
Sept. 13-18: Mean Girls
Sept. 24: Mariachi Cobre
Sept. 25: Blue’s Clues & You
For more information, visit the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts website.
Durham Performing Arts Center
123 Vivian St., Durham
Sept. 8: Jim Jefferies
Sept. 9: The Temptations and The Four Tops
Sept. 14-Oct. 2: Frozen, the Broadway musical
For more information, visit the Durham Performing Arts Center website.
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem
Sept. 9-11: PBR Cowboy Days
Sept. 14: Face to Face: George W. Bush
For more information, visit the Joel Coliseum’s website.
PNC Arena
1499 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh
Sept. 27: Tampa bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes
For more information, visit the PNC Arena’s website.
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 South McDowell St., Raleigh
Sept. 3: Oliver Tree
Sept. 10: Lee Brice, with Michael Ray and Jackson Dean
Sept. 14: Zach Bryan, with Charles Wesley Godwin
Sept. 30: IBMA’S World of Bluegrass Main Stage
For more information, visit the amphitheater’s website.
Spectrum Center
333 East Trade St., Charlotte
Sept. 4: Twenty One Pilots
Sept. 11: Kevin Hart
Sept. 20: Karol G
Sept. 21: Mary J. Blige
For more information, visit the Spectrum Center’s website.