GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Mary J. Blige will perform at the Greensboro Coliseum in September during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

American Express early access tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and last until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Ticketmaster offers the following tips when buying tickets:

arrive ten minutes early

sign in to your account in advance

check that your payment info is current

check for important details like ticket limits before the sale

Blige will perform on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m.

If you miss the Greensboro show, she will be in Charlotte on Wednesday, Sept. 21.