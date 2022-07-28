(WGHP) — Mary Alice, known for her roles in “The Matrix Revolutions,” “Fences” and “Sparkle,” died at 85 on Wednesday in her home in New York City, a New York Police Department spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter.

She is a Tony and Emmy award winner who starred in the original Broadway production of “Fences” and portrayed the enigmatic Oracle in 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions.”

Alice, a former Chicago schoolteacher, received back-to-back Emmy nominations in 1992 and 1993.

She won her second Emmy nomination, which was for her supporting role in the NBC drama “I’ll Fly Away” as Marguerite Peck.

She won a Tony award in 1987 for best featured actress for her work in August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fences” as Rose.